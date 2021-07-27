UBS Group AG Sells 17,999 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 135,262 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EC stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

