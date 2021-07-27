UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UFP Industries have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given solid second-quarter 2021 results. Its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.9% and 13.9% as well as improved a notable 141.7% and 117.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. The company has been benefiting from solid U.S. residential market and greater demand for repair and remodeling activities. It is experiencing strong organic growth across the segments, and site-built and factory-built housing business units. Although falling lumber prices may create challenges in the Retail segment, benefits from its recent acquisitions of PalletOne and its subsidiary, Sunbelt Forest Products, as well as Spartanburg Forest Products will support growth.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.14.

UFPI opened at $73.56 on Monday. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

