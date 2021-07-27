Unicly Genesis Collection Market Capitalization Reaches $86,454.33 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $86,454.33 and $86.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00102229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00126359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,765.00 or 0.99368296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.00813743 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

