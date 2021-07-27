Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective (up from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. Finally, reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,031 ($52.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The company has a market capitalization of £105.25 billion and a PE ratio of 22.04. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,274.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

