Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Unilever by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Unilever by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Unilever by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 60,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

