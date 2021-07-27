Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

UNP traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $218.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,203. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $167.57 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

