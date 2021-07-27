uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.54 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%.

Shares of uniQure stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. 710,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,861. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

