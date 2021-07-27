United Community Banks, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 49.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 146,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $315,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

