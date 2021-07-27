Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Position Cut by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Unitil worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 68.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 54.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

UTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

