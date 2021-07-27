Unitrade Market Capitalization Reaches $3.18 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $298,094.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

