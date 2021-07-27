Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share.

UHS traded up $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $159.12. 1,536,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,312. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.36. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.08.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

