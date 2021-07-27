Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,360,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,615,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,245,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 345,778 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 716.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,385 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

