Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

UPLD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. 4,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,335 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Upland Software by 42.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 24,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 18.4% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.8% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 348,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 465,081 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

