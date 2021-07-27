Urus (URUS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.82 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.00771282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.