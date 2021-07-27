US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. US Foods reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. 96,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,703. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 478.43 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

