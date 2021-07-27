Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,646 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

