Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.94 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $125,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $205.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $111.80 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

