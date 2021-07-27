Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA opened at $344.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.18 and a twelve month high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

