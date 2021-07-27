Utah Retirement Systems Sells 200 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $472.13 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 97.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

