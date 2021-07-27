Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $331.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $334.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.