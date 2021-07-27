Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $65.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of -96.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 2.16. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 22.0% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 170,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 60,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

