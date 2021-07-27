Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $65,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.08. The company had a trading volume of 70,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,439. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $159.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

