Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 3.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $33,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.41. 27,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,139. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $84.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.