Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $296.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,779. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.50 and a 52 week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.