Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 42.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $190,581,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 162,456 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,720,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,796,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,779. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.50 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.97.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

