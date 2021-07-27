Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.36. 19,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,779. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.50 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.97.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

