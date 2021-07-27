Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Trimmed by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after purchasing an additional 144,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

