Veeco Instruments (VECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.170-0.350 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.17-$0.35 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -204.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

VECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

