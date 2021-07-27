Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VNC) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VNC) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VNC stock opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.23. Ventus 2 VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.50 ($1.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £53.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.72.
About Ventus 2 VCT
