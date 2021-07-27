Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VND stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.18. Ventus 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £61.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.64.

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

