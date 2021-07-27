Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VND stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.18. Ventus 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £61.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.64.
Ventus 2 VCT Company Profile
