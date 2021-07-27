Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Veracyte stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.