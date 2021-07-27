Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) had its price objective increased by Alliance Global Partners from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VERB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verb Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Verb Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VERB opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 112.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verb Technology in the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verb Technology by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

