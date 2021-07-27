Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $339.68 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $339.68 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.00350577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,469,421,844 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.