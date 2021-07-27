Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Up 3.8%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $53.59. Approximately 3,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 504,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Get Vericel alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,236 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $151,322,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after purchasing an additional 547,278 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 443,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1,688.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.