Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Up 3.8%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $53.59. Approximately 3,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 504,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.58 and a beta of 2.08.
In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,236 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $151,322,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after purchasing an additional 547,278 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 443,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1,688.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter.
Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
Read More: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.