VeriCoin (VRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $3.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 38.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,997.77 or 1.00103591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00030135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00071252 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000724 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,881,580 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

