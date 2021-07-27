Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRSK opened at $186.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

