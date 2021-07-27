Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,721 IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in IAA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in IAA by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in IAA in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of IAA opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

