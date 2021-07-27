Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,926 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,207,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

TPX opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

