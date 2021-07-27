Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $475,000 in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE stock opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

