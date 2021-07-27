Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $206,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,733 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after purchasing an additional 840,161 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

