Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

NYSE STZ opened at $224.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

