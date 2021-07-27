Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 135,981 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 86.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,981 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after buying an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60. The stock has a market cap of $484.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.07.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

