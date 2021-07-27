Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

