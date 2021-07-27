Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $314.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.62 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

