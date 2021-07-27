Veritone (VERI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Veritone has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. On average, analysts expect Veritone to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VERI opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Veritone has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $694.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

