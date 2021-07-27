Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. 913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $320.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.52. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,043 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

