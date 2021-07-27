Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,172. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 37,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,716. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

