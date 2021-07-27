Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMD opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.49. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

