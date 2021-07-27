Vinci Partners Investments Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:VINP) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 27th

Vinci Partners Investments’ (NASDAQ:VINP) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 27th. Vinci Partners Investments had issued 13,873,474 shares in its IPO on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $249,722,532 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

VINP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $683.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.