Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Hits $0.0000

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8,232.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032106 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00026265 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.